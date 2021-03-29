While some trail camera photos might be crystal clear and leave no doubt about the kind of critter that walked within range, other shots are a bit more nebulous.

Those in the second category can be a lot of fun, as we all get to take a shot at answering the same question: “What is it?”

Today’s photo comes from Barry Estabrook in T4, R3 in northern Maine.





“The picture was taken near our camp,” he said. “I thought it was a porcupine at first. Many of my friends believe it to be a fisher. [It] has been hanging for a spell. My neighbor has also caught images of this animal.”

I see what Estabrook is talking about. The rounded body shape looks a little like a porcupine, as well as a fisher. But the tail says “fisher” to me, rather than porcupine.

So that would be my guess. Either way, this isn’t a critter I’d want to tangle with.

What do you think?

