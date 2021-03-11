Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to mid-50s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest of the coronavirus in Maine
Another 195 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll statewide at 723. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Americans will soon receive another round of stimulus payments after Congress approved the $1.9 trillion relief bill. It just awaits President Joe Biden’s signature. Here’s how much you can expect to receive in your next stimulus check and when it will hit your bank account.
The University of Maine System announced its preliminary fall semester plans on Wednesday, focusing on a return to a traditional, pre-pandemic college experience.
The pandemic turns Maine’s restaurant capital into a ‘shattered dream’
It was not the economy-wide disaster that many feared early on, but it devastated the hospitality sector.
Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Democrats
A Congress riven along party lines approved a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday, as President Joe Biden and Democrats claimed a triumph on a bill that marshals the government’s spending might against twin pandemic and economic crises that have upended a nation.
PLUS: Rep. Jared Golden, who has represented Maine’s 2nd Congressional District since 2019, was the only lawmaker from either party to break ranks on the bill.
AND: The milestone political victory would provide $1,400 checks for most Americans and direct billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments, and businesses. Here’s a look at some highlights of the legislation.
Democrats vote down GOP bid to strip Janet Mills of pandemic emergency powers
The measure, sponsored by Rep. Peter Lyford, R-Eddington, would repeal the state of emergency declared by Mills nearly a year ago after the first virus case was detected in Maine.
Police posed as a reporter during the Livermore Falls standoff
A TV reporter contacted by the hostage taker handed his phone to police, who continued to talk to him like they worked for the media.
Maine concert promoters are doubtful there will be a summer season
As it stands, Maine’s new gathering limits won’t be enough to allow big concerts in Bangor or Portland.
Veteran’s Park in Brewer will feature an outdoor gym this summer
The fitness park will be at the northern end of the city’s popular waterfront walking trail along the Penobscot River. It is expected to be in place by July 4.
Norwegian firm seeks state approval to put salmon farm off MDI
But American Aquafarms will need to overcome organized opposition to its plans.
This trail camera bear shows why you’ll want to take down your bird feeders soon
This is what can happen if we leave tasty snacks out where a bear can find them.
There’s more to building an outhouse in Maine than just digging a hole
There was a time when all it took to construct an outdoor privy in Maine was a shovel, some wood and a bit of sweat. Not anymore.
In other Maine news …
Man shot by police after hostage standoff died by suicide, autopsy shows
Fire at Jackson Lab damages storage room on Bar Harbor campus
Revived Johnny’s Restaurant closes in Old Town after 3 months in business
Budget compromise emerges in Maine Senate after GOP member wins veterans’ funding
6-year-old Belmont boy honored for helping save his mother
Groups vow to stop Maine bill to ban trans youth from sports