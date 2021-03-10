This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine House of Representatives deadlocked Wednesday on a short-term budget that would enshrine spending cuts and mirror federal tax changes as Republicans withheld support with a short window to make a deal with Democrats.

The initial 83-66 vote advanced Gov. Janet Mills’ supplemental budget plan as lawmakers prepared their first gauntlet of votes in 2021 at the socially distanced Augusta Civic Center, but it needs two-thirds votes in both chambers to pass with the April 15 tax deadline looming.





It is confirmation that minority Republicans are holding the line as they remain $32 million apart from Democrats on a deal, pushing for further tax cuts that would conform to federal law and push for a provision to subject the Democratic governor’s power to expend $1 billion in incoming federal coronavirus aid to two-thirds votes in the Legislature.

But parties effectively have to make a deal by Thursday, the second of two scheduled days of votes. Not doing so would risk the entire package, including a bipartisan agreement to fully forgive state taxes on federal Paycheck Protection Program loans after business interests pushed back on a Mills plan to subject proceeds from the virus aid program to state taxes. The parties also agreed to forgive state taxes on enhanced unemployment benefits up to $10,200.

“The moment is now to pass the supplemental and deliver aid to all the businesses and families across the state,” Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth, the co-chair of the Legislature’s budget committee, said in a Wednesday floor speech.

The bill is now in the Senate, where lawmakers said they will handle other business before coming to the budget, which could give negotiators more time to make a deal. House Minority Leader Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford, said her party’s amendments will be considered when the bill returns to the House.

“Either we will or we won’t,” Senate Minority Leader Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, said after being asked if the sides would come to an agreement.