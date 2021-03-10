The man accused of taking hostages during an armed home invasion in Livermore Falls died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, officials said Wednesday.

Donald White, 44, of Jay allegedly forced his way inside a Knapp Street home about 5:30 a.m. Monday, and officers who arrived at the scene were met with an “extremely dangerous” situation, Livermore Falls police Lt. Joe Sage said during a brief Tuesday press conference.

That scene spiraled into a 14-hour standoff between White and multiple local, state, regional and federal law enforcement agencies.





During the standoff, Trooper James MacDonald, a member of the state police tactical team, used deadly force, according to Marc Malon, a spokesperson for the Maine attorney general’s office.

However, the gunshot wound from MacDonald was non-lethal, Malon said. The investigation over the trooper’s use of deadly force is ongoing.