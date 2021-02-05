Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in high 30s to low 40s throughout the state, with a chance of rain and wintry mix throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another three Mainers died and 301 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 630. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The current rate of coronavirus vaccine distribution positions Maine to expand eligibility to residents age 65 and over in the first week of March, a top state health official said Thursday.





The coronavirus outbreak connected to Portland’s Oxford Street Shelter has now infected 24 guests and eight staff members.

Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon, Maine, has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Credit: Courtesy of Federal court documents

A Lebanon man has been charged with storming police trying to protect the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, was arrested Thursday in Maine, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Portland.

He is the first Maine resident to be charged in connection with the riot.

City Councilor Mike Hurley is seen in Feb. 11, 2009, file photo. Credit: John Clarke Russ / BDN

Members of the public cited their unhappiness with his tone on social media, including a recent post of him firing off illegal Roman candle fireworks in his yard on Inauguration Day.

A masked man sits alone with his phone on Portland’s Eastern prom on Thursday Jan. 14, 2021. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Many residents were opposed to the vote to the delay shouting “cowards” and “shame” at the commissioners saying that the mandate affects the mental health of children and the elderly, violates their rights and kills the economy

Banana, the yellow lobster, was caught by a Tenants Harbor lobsterman who donated her to the University of New England.

Marly Babb decided to keep the crustacean and donate her to the University of New England’s Marine Science Center, who then named her Banana for her yellowish hue.

Penobscot Avenue in Millinocket. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The council unanimously voted to terminate the contract of Town Manager Annette Padilla, who took over the interim role after previous town manager John Davis was fired by a 6-1 council vote in late September.

A view of Pickett Mountain, the location of a proposed metallic minerals mine, from nearby Pleasant Lake. Credit: Courtesy of the Natural Resources Council of Maine

Members of the Houlton Band of Maliseets and the Penobscot Nation said this week they are concerned that potential wastewater damage from the proposed metallic minerals mine on Pickett Mountain could affect bodies of water that are important to their cultures.

The Maine State Prison in Warren. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

The father of a man who died at the Maine State Prison in Warren in 2018 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that Wellpath LLC, the Nashville-based company that provides medical care for inmates, failed to properly treat Andrew Leighton in the final days of his life.

A cross-country skier enjoys the freshly groomed Penobscot River Trails in 2019 near Grindstone. Credit: Aislinn Sarnacki / BDN

During the Bangor Daily News virtual event “Cabin Fever: Winter Activity Opportunities in Maine,” held on Jan. 29, outdoor experts from different areas of the state shared some of their favorite winter playgrounds. Here are a few of the locations mentioned, along with some information about what makes each place a premiere winter outdoor destination.

Elizabeth “Libby” Ranco, 83, of Alton gets her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Liz Round, a UMaine nursing student, at Penobscot Valley Health Center at 103 Maine Avenue in Bangor on Thursday. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Federally Qualified Health Centers have played a relatively small role in Maine’s statewide vaccine efforts so far, but they are providing some of the first doses in rural areas that have fallen into initial gaps in the state’s hospital-centered rollout. The smaller or mobile clinics are often closer to people who might have to otherwise travel hours to get shots or would have trouble navigating to larger sites.

BDN photographer Troy R. Bennett makes a self portrait with the comet NEOWISE in July 2020 on a deserted back road in Hiram. An avid stargazer, Bennett has never seen a UFO but he wants to believe. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Some folks wanted to make pithy retorts deriding the singular tales. Others sought to explain them away. Most wanted to chime in with their own first-hand accounts of strange aerial phenomena occurring high over the Pine Tree State.

Three deer are caught on this trail camera photo, with two of them leaping into the air as another runs past. Credit: Courtesy of Doug McGinley

You can guess. You can ask for help. Or you can make something up.

