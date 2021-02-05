Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in high 30s to low 40s throughout the state, with a chance of rain and wintry mix throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Another three Mainers died and 301 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 630. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The current rate of coronavirus vaccine distribution positions Maine to expand eligibility to residents age 65 and over in the first week of March, a top state health official said Thursday.
The coronavirus outbreak connected to Portland’s Oxford Street Shelter has now infected 24 guests and eight staff members.
Maine man charged for taking part in DC riot
A Lebanon man has been charged with storming police trying to protect the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.
Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, was arrested Thursday in Maine, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Portland.
He is the first Maine resident to be charged in connection with the riot.
Belfast councilor who ignited illegal fireworks won’t step down despite calls to resign
Members of the public cited their unhappiness with his tone on social media, including a recent post of him firing off illegal Roman candle fireworks in his yard on Inauguration Day.
Androscoggin commissioners called ‘cowards’ after delaying anti-mask resolution
Many residents were opposed to the vote to the delay shouting “cowards” and “shame” at the commissioners saying that the mandate affects the mental health of children and the elderly, violates their rights and kills the economy
Rare yellow lobster caught off Maine coast
Marly Babb decided to keep the crustacean and donate her to the University of New England’s Marine Science Center, who then named her Banana for her yellowish hue.
Millinocket fires interim town manager 4 months after firing last manager
The council unanimously voted to terminate the contract of Town Manager Annette Padilla, who took over the interim role after previous town manager John Davis was fired by a 6-1 council vote in late September.
Maine tribes worry that Aroostook County mining project will pollute local waters
Members of the Houlton Band of Maliseets and the Penobscot Nation said this week they are concerned that potential wastewater damage from the proposed metallic minerals mine on Pickett Mountain could affect bodies of water that are important to their cultures.
Father says health care provider’s negligence led to his son’s death at Maine State Prison
The father of a man who died at the Maine State Prison in Warren in 2018 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that Wellpath LLC, the Nashville-based company that provides medical care for inmates, failed to properly treat Andrew Leighton in the final days of his life.
These are some of the best places to ski, snowshoe and skate in Maine
During the Bangor Daily News virtual event “Cabin Fever: Winter Activity Opportunities in Maine,” held on Jan. 29, outdoor experts from different areas of the state shared some of their favorite winter playgrounds. Here are a few of the locations mentioned, along with some information about what makes each place a premiere winter outdoor destination.
Small clinics close gaps in COVID-19 vaccine access for rural Mainers
Federally Qualified Health Centers have played a relatively small role in Maine’s statewide vaccine efforts so far, but they are providing some of the first doses in rural areas that have fallen into initial gaps in the state’s hospital-centered rollout. The smaller or mobile clinics are often closer to people who might have to otherwise travel hours to get shots or would have trouble navigating to larger sites.
BDN readers come forward with their own UFO stories
Some folks wanted to make pithy retorts deriding the singular tales. Others sought to explain them away. Most wanted to chime in with their own first-hand accounts of strange aerial phenomena occurring high over the Pine Tree State.
We have no idea what the deer are doing in this trail cam photo
You can guess. You can ask for help. Or you can make something up.
In other Maine news…
Androscoggin sheriff to skip in-person commissioners meetings amid mask debate
Portland Schools discuss hiring ombudsman after investigation of employee misconduct
Rockland councilors ask judge to let them bypass planning board to approve cell tower
Former Maine developer Michael Liberty accepts Trump pardon
Maine will get $3.14M from firm that showed opioid makers how to maximize profits
Passamaquoddy basketmaker Geo Neptune wins national fellowship
Movie theater chain closing its Maine locations until spring