The Cinemagic movie theater chain announced on Wednesday that it is temporarily closing all its locations until the early spring.

The closure comes as movie theaters continue to struggle as pandemic restrictions have limited seating capacities and pushed back movie release dates.

The chain did not give an estimate on when exactly the theaters will reopen, only describing the temporary closure as an “intermission,” the Portland Press Herald reported.





Cinemagic — which has locations in Saco, Westbrook and South Portland — reopened last summer after being closed since March, the Press Herald reported. The chain, based in Bedford, New Hampshire, also has three locations in New Hampshire and two in Massachusetts.

The movie theater chain is not the only theater in southern Maine to close again after reopening. Nickelodeon Cinemas in Portland closed in October due to limited movie releases, the Press Herald reported.