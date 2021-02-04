This story will be updated.

A Lebanon man has been charged with storming police trying to protect the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, was arrested Thursday in Maine, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Portland.





Fitzsimons allegedly twice charged at a line of Metropolitan Police Department officers who managed to fight him off. One struck Fitzsimons on the head with a baton, the affidavit said.

Fitzsimons never got inside the Capitol but was taken to a local hospital where he received six stitches to close his head wound.

He is charged with four federal crimes: knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds, assault on a federal officer and attempting to obstruct law enforcement during a civil disorder.

Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon, Maine, has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. He’s shown here in footage from a police body camera. Credit: Courtesy of Federal court documents

Fitzsimons’ first court appearance has not been set.

He allegedly admitted to attending the events at the Capitol during a Jan. 7 Zoom meeting of the Lebanon Town Council. Fitzsimons also gave an interview to the Rochester Voice, an online newspaper in New Hampshire.

Fitzsimons said that he attended a rally in the morning when then-President Donald Trump urged his supporters to keep working to overturn the election results that determined President Joe Biden had won the election.

“The speeches from the morning were overtly preaching the election was not over, there was a path to victory through decertification, there was a plan to delay the certification by the House and Senate and then state legislatures would convene and (certify) the right result,” Fitzsimons told the paper.

Once Fitzsimons appears before a judge in Maine the case will be transferred to Washington, D.C.

If convicted, Fitzsimons faces up to eight years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the most serious charge of assault on an officer.