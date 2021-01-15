AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, her office announced Friday.

The 73-year-old governor would be eligible to receive the vaccine under Phase 1A of Maine’s vaccination plan as a worker critical to the state’s virus response. The second phase of the plan was updated this week to include people over 70 as well as those with certain pre-existing health conditions.

The first phase of Maine’s vaccine rollout has prioritized health care workers and both workers and residents at long-term care facilities, plus first responders and critical COVID-19 response personnel. As of Friday, 59,611 Mainers had received first doses of the vaccine while 10,617 had received both doses.





Mills said in a release that she had “utmost confidence” in the vaccine. In mid-December, her office said she was considering getting the vaccine in public but waiting for officials to determine her place in line. She was vaccinated at the Blaine House on Friday by Dr. James Jarvis, who leads the COVID-19 response for Northern Light Health.

“I have the utmost confidence in the vaccine,” the governor said. “It is safe. It is effective. And it will save lives.”