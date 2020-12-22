Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to high 30s from north to south, with cloudy or partly sunny skies across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died as 339 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are now 8,155 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, and the death toll stands at 293. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Residents of long-term care facilities in Maine began receiving the new coronavirus vaccine on Monday in a major step toward broader vaccination of the general public.
$900B stimulus deal won’t be an instant remedy for Mainers
A new stimulus package could send hundreds of millions of dollars into Maine next year through direct payments and business loans, but the last-minute deal means aid won’t come right away with unemployment programs possibly lapsing after Christmas.
Downtown Bangor businesses want changes made during the pandemic to stay
Downtown businesses and Bangor residents generally liked measures the city took to mitigate the economic damage of pandemic restrictions — and they’d like to see some of those things become permanent.
Maine students will return to college campuses late for the spring 2021 semester
When students return to campus, the COVID-19 landscape across Maine will look significantly different than it did in late August and early September.
Maine artists making ends meet with credit cards, selling their things and hope
Through everything, these three Maine artists are still at it, trying to stay healthy and productive while paying the bills — somehow.
He found an injured deer on the roadside and put it in his truck. Then it woke up.
Never put a live deer inside a vehicle. Now those are words of wisdom.
More Mainers hit the fairways in 2020, but golf clubhouses still lost money
While bars and restaurants have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s golf industry has flourished.
Piscataquis County webcams attract viewers from around the world
More than 20 cameras set up around rural Maine to connect overseas military personnel or others who have moved away with their hometowns are seeing even more use.
In other Maine news …
