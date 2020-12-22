Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to high 30s from north to south, with cloudy or partly sunny skies across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died as 339 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are now 8,155 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, and the death toll stands at 293. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Residents of long-term care facilities in Maine began receiving the new coronavirus vaccine on Monday in a major step toward broader vaccination of the general public.





In this April 28, 2020, file photo, a message is written on the front window of the Raging Bull Saloon which remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic in Augusta. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

A new stimulus package could send hundreds of millions of dollars into Maine next year through direct payments and business loans, but the last-minute deal means aid won’t come right away with unemployment programs possibly lapsing after Christmas.

In this July 1, 2020, file photo, a sign sits on the sidewalk outside of Umami Noodle Bar in downtown Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Downtown businesses and Bangor residents generally liked measures the city took to mitigate the economic damage of pandemic restrictions — and they’d like to see some of those things become permanent.

In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, Jacqueline Mault and her father Greg Mault (left) move her items into Hart Hall. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

When students return to campus, the COVID-19 landscape across Maine will look significantly different than it did in late August and early September.

In this July 8, 2020, file photo, tourist stand in the door and listen while Travis Cote of The Barmen plays the bagpipes at Ryan’s Corner House Irish Pub in Kennebunk. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Through everything, these three Maine artists are still at it, trying to stay healthy and productive while paying the bills — somehow.

In this April 14, 2020, file photo, a deer leaps through a field off Route 202 in Bangor. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Never put a live deer inside a vehicle. Now those are words of wisdom.

In this June 2, 2020, file photo, Cindy Shaw gets herself out of the sand during the first Maine State Golf Association tournament of the year at Bangor Municipal Golf Course. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

While bars and restaurants have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s golf industry has flourished.

Moose touch noses in this Three Rivers Community webcam shot. Credit: Courtesy of Mike Russell

More than 20 cameras set up around rural Maine to connect overseas military personnel or others who have moved away with their hometowns are seeing even more use.

In other Maine news …

Maine hasn’t joined regional effort to curb and price vehicle emissions

State scraps plan for $120M regional high school in southern Aroostook County

Customers: Don’t let Central Maine Power disconnect homes during pandemic

Milbridge man charged with attempted murder and robbery in Trenton shooting

Courthouses around Maine will close several days a week as virus spread worsens

Republicans nominate Pittston businessman for swing-seat Maine Senate race