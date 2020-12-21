A Milbridge man suspected of shooting two men at a home in Trenton on Sunday night has been charged with attempted murder and robbery, according to the Hancock County sheriff’s office.

Police located Larry Smith, 50, in Holden after a car crash, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested early Monday morning after he was treated at and released from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Smith was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth and is expected to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.





The victims were able to identify their alleged attackers, which led investigators to the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting remains under investigation and more arrests are likely.

If convicted of attempted murder and/or robbery, both Class A crimes, Smith faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.