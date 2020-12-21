This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Monday reported 339 new coronavirus cases across the state.

Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 19,285. Of those, 16,721 have been confirmed positive, while 2,564 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency did not change Sunday’s cumulative total from 18,946. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total. The Bangor Daily News reports on the number of new cases reported to the Maine CDC in the previous 24 hours, rather than the increase of daily cumulative cases.

The statewide death toll now stands at 293. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Health officials have warned Mainers that “forceful and widespread” community transmission is being seen throughout the state. Every county is seeing high community transmission, which the Maine CDC defines as a case rate of 16 or more cases per 10,000 people.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel.

So far, 980 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. As of Sunday, 162 are hospitalized, with 49 in critical care and 18 on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 43 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 10,837. That means there are 8,155 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 7,860 on Sunday.

A majority of the cases — 11,364 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there had been 1,068,605 negative test results out of 1,093,010 overall. About 2.2 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 5,852 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 84 — have been concentrated. Other cases have been reported in Androscoggin (2,213), Aroostook (420), Franklin (389), Hancock (475), Kennebec (1,453), Knox (296), Lincoln (237), Oxford (880), Penobscot (1,576), Piscataquis (92), Sagadahoc (290), Somerset (640), Waldo (336), Washington (301) and York (3,820) counties. Information about where an additional 15 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 17,848,395 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 317,684 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.