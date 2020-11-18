Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 30s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died as 245 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 2,172 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll now stands at 166. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The Second Baptist Church in Calais suspended in-person services when someone indirectly associated with the church tested positive. Now, there are cases among the congregation. Churches at the center of outbreaks tend to shy away from the public scrutiny. But Pastor Matt Burden chose a different path: full transparency.





Jenna Mehnert, the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Maine. Credit: Courtesy of NAMI Maine

In the wake of allegations that the chief executive officer of the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness created a “toxic” work environment, current and former employees and local leaders have called on the board of directors to step up, expressing frustration at a lack of action and public communication.

In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo, a pair of pedestrians wear masks in Portland. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Tens of thousands of Mainers are set to lose unemployment benefits by the end of the year as coronavirus cases spike to record highs, adding to the financial strain of families already struggling due to long-term unemployment during the pandemic.

In this 2018 file photo, coach Carl Flynn talks to members of the Presque Isle High School hockey team during a game in Presque Isle. Flynn, a physician in Caribou, is doubtful there will be a high school winter sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Courtesy of Debbie Ackerson / Presque Isle High School Athletics

The alarming surge in coronavirus cases is working against efforts for a winter sports season.

Kaitlin and Dominic Allard’s two children, Gavin and Calliope, read a book next to their Christmas tree, which the family put up on Nov. 1. Credit: Courtesy of Kaitlin Allard

In a typical year, putting up holiday decorations nearly a month before Thanksgiving might be considered a bit overkill. But as everyone is painfully aware, 2020 is anything but a typical year.

Benjamin’s Pub on Franklin Street in Bangor is closed until Dec. 3 due to the rising number of COVID cases and visit from a code enforcement officer. Owners Richard and Mandy Clark are shown in a file photo. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

Benjamin’s Pub has been following all the coronavirus protocols and has not been issued any citations by the city or the state, owner Richard Clark said Tuesday.

Sharon Kennedy, the mother convicted of murdering her 10-year-old daughter, Marissa Kennedy, listens to the prosecution speak at the Waldo Judicial Center in Belfast during her sentencing hearing on Feb. 21. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Maine Supreme Judicial Court justices seemed reluctant Tuesday to order a new trial for the mother serving a 48-year prison term for her role in the 2018 beating death of her 10-year-old daughter.

A handmade Maine wreath can be a great holiday gift. But if you are sending one to friends and family out of state, make sure to check agricultural shipping regulations first. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

Invasive pests can hitchhike in or out of Maine on natural wreaths or holiday plants destined for friends and family.

In other Maine news …

