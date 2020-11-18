Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 30s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died as 245 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 2,172 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll now stands at 166. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The Second Baptist Church in Calais suspended in-person services when someone indirectly associated with the church tested positive. Now, there are cases among the congregation. Churches at the center of outbreaks tend to shy away from the public scrutiny. But Pastor Matt Burden chose a different path: full transparency.
Calls mount for Maine mental health agency to address leader’s ‘demoralizing’ conduct
In the wake of allegations that the chief executive officer of the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness created a “toxic” work environment, current and former employees and local leaders have called on the board of directors to step up, expressing frustration at a lack of action and public communication.
Most unemployed Mainers will lose benefits as virus spikes
Tens of thousands of Mainers are set to lose unemployment benefits by the end of the year as coronavirus cases spike to record highs, adding to the financial strain of families already struggling due to long-term unemployment during the pandemic.
County physician and coach says a winter sports season is ‘almost impossible’
The alarming surge in coronavirus cases is working against efforts for a winter sports season.
In 2020, early Christmas decorations are bringing Mainers some much-needed cheer
In a typical year, putting up holiday decorations nearly a month before Thanksgiving might be considered a bit overkill. But as everyone is painfully aware, 2020 is anything but a typical year.
Benjamin’s closes over rising COVID numbers, visits by Bangor code official
Benjamin’s Pub has been following all the coronavirus protocols and has not been issued any citations by the city or the state, owner Richard Clark said Tuesday.
Attorney for Marissa Kennedy’s mom argues domestic violence should be considered ‘duress’
Maine Supreme Judicial Court justices seemed reluctant Tuesday to order a new trial for the mother serving a 48-year prison term for her role in the 2018 beating death of her 10-year-old daughter.
Before you send or receive holiday plants outside of Maine, lookout for pests
Invasive pests can hitchhike in or out of Maine on natural wreaths or holiday plants destined for friends and family.
In other Maine news …
Attorney says Millinocket inn responsible for woman’s COVID-19 death linked to wedding
Bangor man identified as victim in fatal Essex Street fire
Hermon town office closed temporarily after worker exposed to COVID-19
Versant Power customers to see lower rates in 2021
Man killed in 3-vehicle Buxton crash