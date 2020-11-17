Hermon has temporarily closed its town office after an employee was exposed to someone with the coronavirus, according to the town fire department’s Facebook page.

The closure took effect late last week, on Nov. 11, and will last until further notice, according to the town website.

The website did not indicate how residents can access services such as payment of property taxes during the closure, and no one answered a phone call to the office on Tuesday afternoon. Some services such as dog licenses and rapid renewal of vehicle registrations are available through the site.





Affected employees are now following Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for testing and treatment. The fire department’s Facebook post noted that public safety services have not been affected by the closure.