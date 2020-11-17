A man found dead last week in a burning apartment building in Bangor was identified Tuesday as 46-year-old Christopher Pickering.

Pickering lived in a unit at the building on 57 Essex St., which had extensive burning and smoke damage during a fire that was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Pickering was found after police and firefighters responded to the blaze, which was coming from the first floor apartment, according to Katherine England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.





His body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office and underwent an autopsy on Friday. The results are still pending, England said.

Bangor police and the state fire marshal’s office are continuing to investigate the blaze. A member of the Bangor Police Department who responded to the fire had to be treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.