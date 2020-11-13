Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s from north to south, with rain likely throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 207 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 1,944 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, the highest yet, while the death toll now stands at 159. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Record numbers of Mainers continue to receive unemployment benefits as the coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses to close. Now the state’s extended benefits program is set to end soon, while federal emergency unemployment programs are set to end in late December. We want to hear from Mainers who have filed for unemployment this year to tell the stories of those who have been affected by these programs.





Rep. Jared Golden talks at the top of Black Mountain in Rumford after hiking with the Summit Project on Aug. 20. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden said poor messaging and believing in polling that ended up missing the mark hampered Democrats.

Bangor Community Outreach Officer Liz Ashe patrols near Fairmount Park in Bangor on Thursday. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Kelly DiFrederico, who lives on Silver Road, awoke early Saturday morning to a loud sound somewhere in her house. Upon going downstairs to investigate, she found her purse missing and her back door, which was locked, wide open.

Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

A fire broke out last month in an operating room at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center where a patient was undergoing a neck surgery, according to state fire investigators who visited the Bangor hospital between Oct. 29 and Nov. 3 and have determined the facility failed to follow federal safety rules.

The Big Moose Inn on Millinocket Lake is seen in this Aug. 18, 2020, photo. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The 177 cases linked to the wedding reception — which included 27 of the 55 wedding reception guests — are likely an undercount, the Maine CDC staffers wrote in a new scientific article, because state case investigators never received a list of reception guests, and likely missed some who became infected.

In this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks at a news conference in Waterville. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Thursday that President-elect Joe Biden should receive intelligence briefings as President Donald Trump’s administration continues to refuse to recognize the Democrat’s victory in last week’s election. Her remarks in Washington followed strong comments from Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, that denying Biden intelligence briefings is “downright dangerous for national security.”

A youth-led march against homelessness makes its way up Franklin Street, in front of the luxury Verdante condominium project, on Monday afternoon in Portland. Mainers seeking rent relief sent 2,755 applications to statewide programs offering funds for tenants whose incomes have been affected by the pandemic. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The third and most wide-ranging iteration of a relief program, run by the Maine State Housing Authority, offers up to $1,000 in monthly rental assistance to tenants whose incomes have been reduced by the pandemic.

Cars back up in Acadia National Park as visitors wait in line to drive through the fee station near Sand Beach in this August 2020 file photo. After a trial period last month of requiring entry reservations for private vehicles at the fee station, Acadia officials have decided to delay implementation of the requirement for Ocean Drive until 2022. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

The park is moving ahead with requiring reservations next summer for motorists who want to drive to the top of Cadillac Mountain, and is likely to require vehicle reservations for Ocean Drive — a scenic stretch of the Park Loop Road with popular sites such as Sand Beach and Thunder Hole — in 2022.

In this March 19, 2019 file photo, the blades of wind turbines catch the breeze at the Saddleback Ridge wind farm in Carthage, Maine. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

A new Maine climate plan virtually finalized on Thursday leans on existing initiatives and short-term goals while some crafting it called for more specific funding proposals and fought over recommendations for the forest products industry.

In other Maine news …

Janet Mills says store workers shouldn’t have to be ‘COVID cops’

Skowhegan residents told not to drink their tap water

Bangor Savings Bank clears final regulatory hurdle to merge with midcoast bank

Maine lobster industry applauds EU committee’s vote to eliminate tariffs

Biddeford lawmaker selected by Democrats to be Maine’s first openly gay House speaker

Ex-Brewer deputy mayor pays $650 fine for alleging someone hacked his social media accounts