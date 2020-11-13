Record numbers of Mainers continue to receive unemployment benefits as the coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses to close. A recent spike in virus cases coincides with a time when unemployment in Maine would be high due to seasonal jobs ending.

The state’s extended benefits program is ending soon, while federal emergency unemployment programs are set to end in late December. Although Congress has contemplated extending those benefits, there is no deal on the table right now.

