Skowhegan residents have been told not to drink from the town’s water system because of concern over potential contamination.

That order comes after a resident called the Maine Water Co.’s Skowhegan division on Thursday afternoon to report an unusual taste and odor coming from the tap water, according to Robert Long, a spokesperson for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report was confirmed after officials inspected a nearby hydrant and two supply ponds, where they found a sheen on the ponds’ surfaces, Long said.





An investigation is underway to determine the sheen’s cause, Long said.

Skowhegan residents have been advised not to use town water for drinking, ice cubes and brushing their teeth, but should instead use bottled water. The state is working with the town to distribute bottled water as needed to the approximately 6,000 affected people.

The town water can still be used for bathing and laundry.

Long said more information will be released later on Friday.