Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout the state, with mostly cloudy skies. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Another 94 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Thursday marked the second straight day with record-high new case reports and the highest single-day jump in new cases seen since the pandemic reached here in March. There are 859 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, the highest yet, while the death toll remains at 146. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Gov. Janet Mills extended her 30-day coronavirus civil state of emergency proclamation on Thursday, warning Mainers that the rising count in COVID-19 cases this week underlines the need to stay safe.
Community transmission now occurring statewide, Maine’s top health official warns
The state recorded the second day in a row of record-setting numbers of new cases that have followed weeks of increasing virus cases.
Expert: Now is not the time for Maine to reopen bars
The state is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases — including back-to-back days of record case increases — less than three weeks after it entered the fourth phase of its economic reopening. But Gov. Janet Mills has given no indication that she plans to reverse any part of the reopening.
Brewer man claiming to be school board write-in candidate didn’t file needed papers
Any votes for Matthew Damon won’t count.
Tough GOP path to break Democrats’ hold on Maine Legislature runs through these areas
Maine’s political parties have spent big on legislative races in the final month of the 2020 election as majority Democrats maintain a spending advantage but Republicans have an outside shot at flipping the competitive Senate.
16 former staff of Maine mental health agency say leader fostered ‘toxic’ work environment
Jenna Mehnert, the chief executive officer of NAMI Maine, which runs a network of resources to support people with mental illnesses and raises awareness of mental health issues, handed down unpredictable reprimands, acted combative when people asked her questions, criticized employees behind their backs and spoke down to them directly, making it difficult for people to succeed in their jobs, said the former employees, many of whom quit to preserve their own mental health.
Donald Trump Jr. says Maine’s 2nd District could decide election at Orrington rally
Biden and Trump have polled closely so far in the large, rural district that Trump carried by 10 points in 2016. Biden has a 7-percentage-point lead in national polls and a slighter edge in key battlegrounds.
This midcoast trail weaves through scenic blueberry fields
Rising 643 feet above sea level, Clarry Hill is home to the largest contiguous acreage of productive blueberry land in the midcoast region — approximately 400 acres. Covering much of the hill, including its top, these fields of lowbush blueberries offer open panoramic views that extend to the ocean and the western mountains of Maine.
In the year of the pandemic, opening day of deer season provides a needed reason to celebrate
On Saturday morning — finally — thousands of us Maine residents will head into the woods, hopes high, on the residents-only opening day of deer season. Just like we always have. Just like Mainers have been doing for generations. Except this year, things don’t feel the same at all.
In other Maine news …
Maine program extending unemployment benefits is likely to end in mid-November
10 COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Old Port Pat’s Pizza
12 inmates at Windham prison test positive
Families to take religious school tuition issue to US Supreme Court after losing appeal
This Bangor company wants to turn wood into zero-emission heating oil
NCAA gives all Division III athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19