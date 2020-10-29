Gov. Janet Mills extended her 30-day coronavirus civil state of emergency proclamation on Thursday, warning Mainers that the rising count in COVID-19 cases this week underlines the need to stay safe.

‘We must take every precaution to slow its spread,” Mills said in a statement. “If we protect ourselves and protect one another by washing our hands frequently, maintaining 6 feet distance between ourselves and others, and wearing a face covering whenever possible, we can limit the spread of this dangerous virus, ensure our businesses survive these colder months, and keep our schools open as we enter winter.”





Another 94 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine as of Thursday ― yet another day of record-high new cases as the state sees a predominantly rural surge in virus transmission.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 6,467. Of those, 5,749 have been confirmed positive, while 718 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. On Wednesday, Maine had the largest single-day jump in new cases since the pandemic began.

The agency revised Wednesday’s cumulative total to 6,373, down from 6,387, meaning there was an increase of 80 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total. The Bangor Daily News reports on the number of new daily cases reported to the Maine CDC, rather than the increase of daily cumulative cases.

Extended for the eighth time since the pandemic began, the state of civil emergency allows Maine to draw on federal resources to fight COVID-19. The proclamation also gives Mills the ability to suspend the enforcement of laws and establish emergency reserves of certain products.

The latest order extends her emergency authority to Nov. 27. It keeps Maine in line with nearly every other state in the country that has utilized ongoing emergency declarations, according to the National Governors Association.

Maine law limits emergency proclamations to 30 days.