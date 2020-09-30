AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills extended the state of civil emergency for 30 days, through Oct. 29.

“As Maine enters the colder months and more activities move indoors, it is more important than ever to maintain the critical public health measures that have kept us all safe,” Mills said.





“We know how to mitigate the spread of the virus. In order to protect our health, keep schools safely open for as many students as possible, and ensure our economy can continue on the road to recovery, we must wear our face coverings, maintain physical distancing and wash our hands often.”

The state of civil emergency allows Maine to draw on federal resources and to deploy all available tools to respond to and contain COVID-19.

This is Mills’ seventh extension of the state of civil emergency.

Nearly every other state is under a similar state of emergency, according to the National Governors Association.

Vermont and New Hampshire recently renewed their own states of emergency.

Maine has reported 5,391 total coronavirus cases as of Sept. 30, with 572 of those cases considered active.