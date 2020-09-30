This story will be updated.

Another 59 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Wednesday. It’s the largest single-day jump in new cases Maine has seen since late May.





Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,391. Of those, 4,824 have been confirmed positive, while 567 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Tuesday’s cumulative total to 5,332, down from 5,337, meaning there was an increase of 54 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (14), Cumberland (15), Knox (2), Lincoln (5), Oxford (3), Penobscot (1), Sagadahoc (1) and York (16) counties, state data show. Information about where two additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

Wednesday’s sharp jump in new cases is the largest Maine has seen since May 22, when 65 cases were reported, according to Maine CDC data.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases has fallen to 33, down from 36.1 a week ago but up from 23 a month ago.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 141. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 449 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 49 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,678. That means there are 572 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 567 on Tuesday.

A majority of the cases — 3,117— have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday, there have been 430,445 negative test results out of 437,878 overall. About 1.5 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,332 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 737, 254 and 1,199 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (43), Franklin (62), Hancock (54), Kennebec (215), Knox (41), Lincoln (47), Oxford (152), Piscataquis (9), Sagadahoc (68), Somerset (86), Waldo (74) and Washington (16) counties.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 7,191,3519 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 206,005 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.