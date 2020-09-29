This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Tuesday reported 37 new coronavirus cases across the state.





There have now been 5,337 coronavirus cases reported in Maine since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 5,300 on Monday.

Of those, 4,777 have been confirmed positive, while 560 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reports.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (7), Cumberland (8), Oxford (1), Sagadahoc (1), Waldo (1) and York (19) counties, state data show.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases has fallen to 30.4, down from 34.1 a week ago but up from 23.6 a month ago.

The latest death involved a York County resident, bringing the statewide death toll to 141. It was the first coronavirus-related death reported in Maine in more than a week. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 447 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 30 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,629. That means there are 567 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 561 on Monday.

A majority of the cases — 3,095— have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Monday, there have been 425,767 negative test results out of 433,168 overall. About 1.5 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,316 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 723, 254 and 1,188 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (43), Franklin (62), Hancock (54), Kennebec (215), Knox (39), Lincoln (42), Oxford (149), Piscataquis (9), Sagadahoc (67), Somerset (86), Waldo (74) and Washington (16) counties.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 7,150,165 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 205,091 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.