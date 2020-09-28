This story will be updated.

Another 15 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Monday. It’s the fewest new cases Maine has seen in the past two weeks.





Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,300. Of those, 4,755 have been confirmed positive, while 545 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Sunday’s cumulative total to 2,285, down from 5,288, meaning there was an increase of 12 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (4), Cumberland (2), Franklin (1), Kennebec (1), Knox (2) and York (5) counties, state data show.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases has fallen to 30, down from 32 a week ago but up from 23.7 a month ago.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 140. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 446 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 32 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,599. That means there are 561 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 581 on Sunday.

A majority of the cases — 3,070— have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Sunday, there have been 423,575 negative test results out of 430,961 overall. About 1.5 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,308 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 714, 254 and 1,169 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (43), Franklin (62), Hancock (54), Kennebec (215), Knox (41), Lincoln (42), Oxford (148), Piscataquis (9), Sagadahoc (66), Somerset (56), Waldo (73) and Washington (16) counties.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 7,117,116 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 204,762 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Correction: An earlier version of this report provided an incorrect figure for the total coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the outbreak began in Maine.