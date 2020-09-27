This story will be updated.

Another 33 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Sunday.





Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,288. Of those, 4,741 have been confirmed positive, while 547 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Saturday’s cumulative total to 5,255, down from 5,260, meaning there was an increase of 33 over yesterday’s original report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (5), Cumberland (1), Oxford (7), Somerset (1) and York (12), Knox (3) and Penobscot (1) counties, state data show. Information about the location of one additional case was not available on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 140. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases stands at 32.0, up from 30.7 a week ago and 22.0 a month ago.

So far, 445 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 29 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,567. That means there are 581 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 582 on Saturday.

A majority of the cases — 3,065 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,307 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 711, 254 and 1,165 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (43), Franklin (61), Hancock (54), Kennebec (214), Knox (39), Lincoln (42), Oxford (147), Piscataquis (9), Sagadahoc (66), Somerset (86), Waldo (73) and Washington (16) counties. The location of one case was not immediately available Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 7,079,869 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 204,499 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.