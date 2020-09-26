Another 28 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,260. Of those, 4,713 have been confirmed positive, while 547 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Friday’s cumulative total to 5,232, down from 5,235, meaning there was an increase of 25 over yesterday’s original report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (1), Cumberland (4), Franklin (1), Hancock (1), Kennebec (3), Oxford (1), Somerset (1) and York (12) counties, state data show. Information about the location of two additional cases was not available on Saturday.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases has risen to 34.0, up from 30.7 a week ago and 22.0 a month ago.

No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 140. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 443 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, with two in critical care.

Meanwhile, 31 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,538. That means there are 582 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 588 on Friday.

A majority of the cases — 3,046— have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there had been 402,382 negative test results out of 409,669 overall. About 1.5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,306 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 706, 253 and 1,153 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (43), Franklin (62), Hancock (54), Kennebec (214), Knox (36), Lincoln (42), Oxford (140), Piscataquis (9), Sagadahoc (66), Somerset (85), Waldo (73) and Washington (16) counties.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 7,034,824 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 203,789 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.