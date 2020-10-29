PORTLAND, Maine — An Old Port pizza parlor has shut down indefinitely after at least 10 cases of COVID-19 were traced there.





The infections were mostly linked to guests who were at the Portland location of Pat’s Pizza on Oct. 16 and Oct. 22, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday.

Shah encouraged those who were there on those dates to be tested.

The Old Port pizza franchise is one of 17 operated under independent owners in Maine.

It was purchased in 2018 by Mike Lizotte, who also operates a stock market-themed bar on Wharf Street. Attempts to reach Lizotte on Thursday afternoon weren’t immediately successful.

Earlier this week, public health officials said Maine was experiencing a “third surge” of outbreaks from the virus, since it first began spreading here in March. An uptick in cases is happening virtually everywhere in the state.

“As folks are moving inside, I think folks are letting their guard down,” Shah said on Wednesday, after Maine set a record for the number of new coronavirus cases reported in a single day.

The state set a new record on Thursday when another 94 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine.