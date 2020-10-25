President Donald Trump will visit the Bangor area today as part of a late addition to his campaign schedule, according to a source with knowledge of the president’s travel plans. He will land at Bangor International Airport at 2:30 p.m.

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, at 12:30 p.m. today, and the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a flight restriction for the Bangor area from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday.





Trump’s campaign has not announced any Maine events. Campaign and Republican Party officials did not respond to requests for information this weekend.

A presidential visit to the Bangor area less than 10 days before the Nov. 3 election underscores the Trump campaign’s emphasis on winning the electoral vote from Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, which he won in 2016.

Trump also visited Bangor in June, when he held a fisheries roundtable at Bangor International Airport before visiting the Puritan Medical Products manufacturing plant in Guilford. Puritan, one of the world’s top two makers of medical swabs used to test for the coronavirus, had recently secured Department of Defense funding to build a new swab manufacturing plant in Pittsfield.

Trump’s Sunday visit to Bangor comes less than a week after Vice President Mike Pence held a rally for the president’s re-election in Hermon, where he touched on a few Maine-specific themes and urged voters to back Republican Dale Crafts in his bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden.

Gov. Janet Mills later criticized the vice president for violating the state’s coronavirus gathering limits, which generally restrict outdoor gatherings to crowds of 100 people. About 800 people showed up to hear Pence speak, and hundreds more appeared to trickle in after the vice president began speaking.

In addition to the president and vice president, Trump’s two sons have also visited Maine this campaign season. Donald Trump Jr. was in Holden last month as part of a campaign swing, where he spoke at Maine Military Supply. Eric Trump had visited Saco just days before.

BDN editor Michael Shepherd contributed reporting.