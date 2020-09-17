One of President Donald Trump’s sons headed to New England to campaign on his behalf on Thursday.

Eric Trump spoke to an enthusiastic crowd at the Trump campaign field office in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, before heading to the Camp Ellis Pier in Saco for an event entitled, “Fighting for Maine Lobster with Eric Trump.” In Maine, he was joined by Paul LePage, the firebrand former governor.

Eric Trump was in Georgia earlier in the week before making the trek to New England. On Friday, he’ll be appearing on his dad’s behalf in Pennsylvania.

First lady Melania Trump made an appearance Thursday in Manchester, New Hampshire, which was her first solo trip outside Washington since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.