Vice President Mike Pence will visit Hermon on Monday, according to President Trump’s campaign.

The rally at the Dysart’s Service station set for 11:30 a.m. is among at least two stops Pence will make on Monday. The other is in Pennsylvania.





It marks the first campaign stop in Maine for the vice president, although members of the Trump family have made stops in Maine. The president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., was in Holden last month as part of a campaign swing, several days after his brother Eric visited Saco.

The president visited Guilford in June.

It will be interesting to see whether Pence mentions U.S. Sen. Susan Collins during his visit. Trump tore into Maine’s senior senator in a Friday tweet, saying that her re-election ― seen as crucial to GOP control of the Senate ― was “not worth the work” over her stance against seating a new Supreme Court justice before the Nov. 3 election.

Trump was behind Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign in September fundraising and in recent polling. The president’s campaign, along with the Republican National Committee and associated groups, raised $247.8 million in September, well short of the $383 million raised by former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee in the same period, according to The Associated Press.

The shortfall poses a stark challenge to his reelection prospects. The president’s campaign was betting on a well-stocked bank account to blanket airwaves and online with Trump ads.

A CNN poll on Friday had Biden leading Trump by an 11-point margin.