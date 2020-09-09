The U.S. Department of Agriculture rolled out a program Wednesday to provide aid to fishermen and lobstermen hurt by tariffs put in place in 2018 during a trade war between the U.S. and China.

President Donald Trump announced in June that aid for lobstermen would be available through a program previously aimed at farmers. Maine’s congressional delegation has lobbied for funding for the industry for more than a year, citing the massive decline in business for Maine lobstermen as China imposed retaliatory tariffs on American lobster and shifted to buying much of its lobster from Canada.





China instituted a 25 percent tariff on American lobster in July 2018 after Trump put tariffs on various Chinese goods entering the U.S. amid a trade war that began with concerns about alleged Chinese theft of intellectual property and other trade practices.

The tariffs quickly changed the fortunes of an industry that had seen Chinese exports grow steadily over most of the decade, according to state data. In the first six months of 2019, when the tariffs rose to 35 percent, American lobster exports to China dropped to 2.2 million pounds, down from 12 million pounds during the same period in 2018. Maine accounts for about 80 percent of U.S. lobster exports.

Lobster exported to China became eligible for a tariff exemption earlier this year, but lobster exports during the first half of this year were still down from pre-trade war levels. Members of Maine’s congressional delegation urged Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to act quickly on implementing Trump’s order for aid for lobstermen in August, saying China only bought $25.9 million in U.S. lobster in the first half of 2020 compared to $128.5 million in all of 2017.

The trade relief program, which has already provided aid for soybean and other agricultural growers, offers up to $530 million total in subsidies for fishermen who trade in 11 seafood products, including lobster. The maximum payment any individual or entity can receive is $250,000. Individuals can begin applying for aid through the program on Sep. 14.

The rollout of the program follows the president’s announcement last month that the U.S. and the European Union negotiated the elimination of tariffs on lobsters exported from the U.S. to Europe. Maine lobstermen previously faced a disadvantage compared to their Canadian counterparts due to an earlier trade deal between the E.U. and Canada.

It also comes as Trump has put special attention on Maine ahead of the 2020 election. The president, who won a single electoral vote from the 2nd District in 2016, said during a visit to a medical manufacturing facility in Maine in June that he plans to win the whole state this year, though he has trailed former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, in statewide polling so far. The pair are running roughly even in the 2nd District, however.