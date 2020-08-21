The United States and the European Union have reached an agreement to eliminate tariffs on American lobster, federal officials announced Friday, which could boost exports for Maine’s industry hit hard by trade wars and, more recently, the coronavirus pandemic.

Reducing the tariffs has been a priority as Maine lobstermen have been at a disadvantage compared to their Canadian counterparts with respect to exports to the E.U. since the E.U. and Canada signed a trade agreement in 2018.





United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and European Union Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan jointly announced the agreement Friday afternoon. Members of Maine’s congressional delegation have advocated on the issue, which also came up during President Donald Trump’s visit to the state earlier this summer.

Maine’s lobster industry has been hit hard by tariffs over the past few years. In addition to losing some of the European market to Canada, China — a major importer of Maine lobster — imposed 25 percent tariffs on lobster in 2018 after Trump placed tariffs on many goods imported from China. The trade war led many Chinese importers to shift to buying lobster from Canada.

China agreed to exempt lobsters from tariffs earlier this year following a trade deal that included a commitment to buy more American lobster. The White House said in June, however, that it was unclear the extent to which this change would result in increased exports.

Trump also announced in June that lobstermen would be eligible for relief under a program mostly aimed at agriculture growers, though that relief has yet to come through and faces an impending deadline. Maine’s congressional delegation wrote to the Trump administration this week asking it to act before Monday, which is the 60-day deadline after the president’s order.

That announcement came a few weeks after Trump visited Maine, when he signed an executive order opening up 5,000 square miles of ocean around a national monument to fishing. Lobstermen said at the time that the move was a nice gesture but it had little material impact, as the monument is located southeast of Cape Cod, where few Maine fishermen go.

The agreement between the U.S. and the E.U. marks the first negotiated reductions in tariffs between the two in more than 20 years. In exchange, the U.S. is reducing tariffs by 50 percent on a number of goods imported from Europe, including certain prepared meals, crystal glassware, surface preparations, propellant powders, cigarette lighters and lighter parts.

Maine has electoral significance to Trump, who won a single electoral vote from the 2nd District in 2016 and said during his June visit that he plans to win the whole state this year. Polling so far has shown former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, with a significant lead statewide, though he and Trump are running roughly even in the 2nd District.

Lobstermen remain concerned about impending regulations from another federal agency that would require lobstermen to use weaker and shorter lines in order to protect North Atlantic right whales. The federal government contends that such changes are necessary to prevent the endangered whales from getting caught in fishing lines, but Maine lobstermen say there’s no evidence a whale has even been caught in the waters where they fish.