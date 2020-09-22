Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, will visit Maine on Wednesday, headlining a campaign event in Holden and hosting a fundraiser with 2nd Congressional District candidate and former state Rep. Dale Crafts in Bangor.

It is the first visit by surrogates of either presidential campaign to the 2nd District this year. President Donald Trump won the district by 10 points in 2016 but he and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, have been close in polling this year.





Trump Jr. will speak at a rally at Maine Military Supply in Holden at 6 p.m., according to the president’s re-election campaign. He will be the second Trump family member to visit Maine in the span of a week, following his brother Eric Trump’s campaign stop in Saco last Thursday.

In an official visit to Guilford in June, Trump said that he planned to win Maine this year, though he has trailed Biden significantly in statewide polling. He has also targeted the lobster industry, with his administration negotiating an elimination of European Union tariffs on lobsters and rolling out an aid program to help lobstermen harmed by his trade war with China, though some in the industry were frustrated that the program excludes exporters and processors.

The president’s son will also attend a fundraiser with Crafts at Sea Dog Brewing Company in Bangor on Wednesday evening. Tickets for the event start at $100, according to an invitation.

Crafts, a businessman and former state representative from Lisbon, has trailed Rep. Jared Golden significantly in fundraising so far this year. Golden, a freshman Democrat from Lewiston, has also held a significant lead in the polls, including a 19-point advantage in a New York Times/Siena College poll last week.

The Biden campaign is also upping its presence in Maine, with Jill Biden, the former vice president’s wife, set to be in the state on Friday, the first campaign stop here by a Biden surrogate. Details including the time and location of her visit have not yet been released.