Seventeen new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, health officials said Sunday.

Sunday’s report brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,682. Of those, 4,210 have been confirmed positive, while 472 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





No new deaths were reported on Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 134. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

—“While a small number of Maine churches have been publicly fighting the state’s limits on large indoor gatherings, they are greatly outnumbered by the hundreds of other congregations that have chosen to follow the rules that are meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

— “Theresa Dentremont, who died from COVID-19 on Aug. 21 at the age of 88, always had a positive attitude, loved to stay creative and work with her hands, and was the anchor for her family. That’s how family members of the East Millinocket resident remembered her in an obituary published in the Bangor Daily News. Dentremont was the first of three people so far whose deaths have been linked to an outbreak of COVID-19 that stemmed from an Aug. 7 wedding in the Katahdin region.” — Emily Burnham, BDN

— “Not many county or state fairs in the U.S. are continuing on without major changes, about 80 percent have been called off or drastically scaled down by eliminating carnival rides, concerts and tractor pulls, according to the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. Some are only allowing youth livestock competitions and auctions or opening for “fair food drive-thrus.” — The Associated Press

— “Normalcy has been tough to come by during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for school-age children whose classroom routines haven’t been the same in nearly six months. That loss has been compounded for Maine’s sports-minded youth by the loss of their after-school passions, beginning with the spring sports season and now stretching into the start of fall activities.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

— “Pandemic-induced project delays and postponements have hurt construction companies in Maine and across the nation, spotlighting the need for more federal help and additional workforce development strategies, a recent industry report found.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

— “There is a lot of angst among Maine high school athletes involved in fall sports programs. That’s because they are still awaiting word on whether they will have a season.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

As of Sunday afternoon, the coronavirus had sickened 6,262,989 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 188,711 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.