Seventeen new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, health officials said Sunday.





Sunday’s report brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,682. Of those, 4,210 have been confirmed positive, while 472 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Saturday’s cumulative total to 4,665, down from 4,667. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 134. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 424 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 12 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,049. That means there are 499 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state.

A majority of the cases — 2,683 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,217 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 623, 247 and 895 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (39), Franklin (53), Hancock (50), Kennebec (196), Knox (33), Lincoln (36), Oxford (74), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (62), Somerset (62), Waldo (71) and Washington (15) counties.