Maine health officials have identified a dozen new cases of COVID-19 associated with the York County Jail and two more cases associated with a Madison long-term care facility, both of which have been dealing with outbreaks of the disease that are linked to an Aug. 7 wedding in the Katahdin region.

But investigators from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention have not yet determined whether those new cases are directly linked to the larger outbreak from that Aug. 7 wedding — which had infected a total of 123 people as of this past weekend — or if they originated from other sources, according to Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long.





The total number of confirmed infections associated with the York County Jail is now 66, up from 54 at the end of last week. That includes 37 inmates, 19 staff, and 10 people who had close contact with the infected individuals. A guest of the Aug. 7 wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn on Millinocket Lake works at the jail and was one of the first people to test positive in that facility’s outbreak.

And there are now 11 cases associated with Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, up from 9 at the end of last week. An employee of the facility caught the infection from a parent, who caught it from another one of their children who attended the wedding, according to state officials.

But Maine CDC has not identified any new cases of COVID-19 among people associated with Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford, where a new outbreak has infected at least five people, the state agency announced on Saturday.

While the pastor from that southern Maine church officiated at the Aug. 7 wedding in the Katahdin-region, investigators have not yet determined whether the two outbreaks are linked, Long said.