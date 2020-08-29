The Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford is the latest site of a COVID-19 outbreak, after at least five people associated with the church tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating any links of the Sanford outbreak to others, including the Millinocket-area wedding.





Maine CDC has confirmed that a pastor from the Sanford church officiated the Aug. 7 wedding in the Katahdin region that has resulted in at least 123 cases of COVID-19 and spurred secondary outbreaks at a rehabilitation center in Madison and the York County Jail.

However, the CDC has not confirmed that the Sanford Church outbreak is linked to the wedding as of Saturday afternoon.

“An epidemiological investigation is underway, including determining the extent of links to other outbreaks in York and Penobscot counties,” said health department spokesperson Jackie Farwell.

People who attended services at the Sanford church from Aug. 9 through Aug. 23 or those who attended the Vacation Bible School from Aug.10 through Aug. 14 are potentially exposed, according to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.