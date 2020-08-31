Another 16 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Monday.

Monday’s report brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,526. Of those, 4,060 have been confirmed positive, while 466 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 132. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Here’s a roundup of stories on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

— “Maine health officials have identified a dozen new cases of COVID-19 associated with the York County Jail and two more cases associated with a Madison long-term care facility, both of which have been dealing with outbreaks of the disease that are linked to an Aug. 7 wedding in the Katahdin region.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

— “Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford held two services on Sunday, just a day after state health officials said there have been at least five confirmed cases among people affiliated with the church.” — CBS 13

— “Three University of New England students attending classes on the Biddeford campus have tested positive for COVID-19 and 22 are in quarantine after attending a gathering without wearing masks and being exposed to the virus.” — Nick Sambides, Jr., BDN

— “The return of shipbuilders after a nine-week strike is going smoothly at Bath Iron Works and the union and company already have begun meeting to get back on track. The General Dynamics subsidiary was already six months behind schedule on ship construction before the double whammy of the pandemic and strike, which officially ended Aug. 23.” — The Associated Press

As of Monday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 6,026,488 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 183,488 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.