Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford held two services on Sunday, just a day after state health officials said there have been at least five confirmed cases among people affiliated with the church.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said an investigation is underway to determine any links to outbreaks in York and Penobscot counties. The church is connected to the Katahdin-region wedding outbreak.





On Aug. 6, Pastor Todd Bell tweeted he was “flying out to marry a couple in Northern Maine!” Then on Aug. 7, he tweeted a picture of Katahdin at Baxter State Park with the message “Up North… marriage day.”

That same day there was a wedding and reception in the area linked to more than 100 coronavirus cases, including one death.

The Maine CDC hasn’t confirmed that Bell was at the wedding, but during a briefing last Tuesday, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said the wedding officiant came from Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford.

Bell didn’t respond to messages over the weekend.

During a service on Wednesday, posted on the church’s YouTube channel, Bell talked about the virus and how it’s moved through his congregation.

The Maine CDC said anyone who attended services from Aug. 9 to 23 has been potentially exposed. Children who were at Vacation Bible School from Aug. 10 to 14 were also potentially exposed.

Ongoing exposure is possible and the Maine CDC said congregants should continue to monitor for symptoms.