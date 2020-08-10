Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

More scrutiny for Joe Biden

Is anyone besides me concerned that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, continues to avoid meaningful examination by the press or other media outlets? In less than 100 days, this man could be elected as not only our president, but also the leader of the free world. He has not allowed himself to be subjected to the level of intense questioning that previous presidents, including the incumbent, have had to endure on an almost daily basis.

Because of his reluctance to come forward, we have no idea how he can fare with the likes of Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, or Kim Jong Un, much less all of our domestic issues. His previously long, and distinguished record of public service is well-known, but there are legitimate concerns about his current capabilities. Is it possible that we are allowing a political trojan horse scenario to take place where we have no idea who will emerge once Biden is elected?

Ed Linz





Greenville

Maine tourism industry needs help

Maine is in a very difficult financial spot and I fear it will worsen. The Maine tourism industry has carried the great state of Maine for many, many years. Billions in tax revenues have gone into the general fund and the industry has generated more than 100,000 jobs.

Currently, Maine tourism still leads the state in both of these categories. Gov. Janet Mills can step up and help the tourism industry of Maine just as the governors of New Hampshire and Vermont have. There are federal funds to help businesses at this time that Mills has not utilized. Please thank her for the health of Mainers and ask her to help the health of her largest revenue producer for Maine.

The season will soon draw to a close for Maine. Revenues not in the door mean less businesses that will be open in 2021. These funds could make the difference of survival for Maine tourism and, of greater importance, the financial stability of Maine. Please contact Mills.

Vaughn Stinson

Former CEO

Maine Tourism Association

Waynesville, North Carolina

Susan Collins’ seniority and support

After publicly supporting Sen. Susan Collins six years ago in her most-successful re-election campaign, the Maine State Council of Machinists, which includes two unions at Bath Iron Works, has recently abandoned their electoral support of Maine’s senior senator in favor of a newcomer.

Those who follow Washington politics know that political muscle in Congress, especially in the Senate, traditionally depends heavily on seniority. Bath Iron Works is struggling to regain its reputation at the Pentagon as one of the country’s best shipbuilders. That striking Bath Iron Works machinists would turn their backs on their strongest and most senior supporter in the U.S. Senate severely challenges common sense. Were Collins re-elected, she would be the 11th most senior of all 100 U.S. senators, and the lead Republican on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee.

Provided access to the facts, I am confident that Maine voters, including members of the machinists, will decide privately and quietly which candidate merits their vote.

Alan L. Baker

Orrington

A stark contrast

The contrast has been stark. On the one hand, mourners gathered to celebrate Rep. John Lewis, champion of social justice and truth-telling in the political realm. On the other is President Donald Trump, who, with his prolonged denials as COVID-19 reached our shores, has inflicted the very carnage highlighted in his inaugural speech. From that point on his falsehoods and antisocial actions have cascaded.

Consider Trump’s false reassurances about the “ corona-free” areas of the country and his administration’s baseless attacks upon infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. And this with deaths now more than 160,000. Expressing more sympathy for Confederate statues than Lewis’s passing and all the grieving families, Trump refuses to devise a national plan that includes more actively utilizing the Defense Production Act.

Pushing the drug hydroxychloroquine, Trump tries to create an appearance of normality and to deceive the public about his incompetence — along with his refusal to confront Russia’s president, Vladamir Putin, about placing bounties on our soldiers. Department of Education head Betsy Devos has already falsely described kids as “stoppers” of the virus and incapable of spreading it.

I trust that voters in Maine, including Trump supporters, will not subordinate their children’s welfare and the survival of the U.S. Constitution to a totalitarian personality who speaks of delaying the election or not abiding by its results.

Dave Witham

Bangor