The Maine State Council of Machinists endorsed House Speaker Sara Gideon, a Democrat, for U.S. Senate, her campaign announced Friday, after previously backing incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican in 2014.

Gideon has picked up endorsements from unions including the Maine AFL-CIO, which usually endorses Democrats, as well as the Massachusetts and Northern New England Laborers District Council and the Painters and Allied Trades International Union District Council 35, both of which previously endorsed Collins.





Other endorsers that have flipped from Collins to Gideon include other groups that typically endorse Democrats, such as the LGBTQ-rights Human Rights Campaign and Everytown for Gun Safety.

The race is one of the most high-profile 2020 campaigns in the country and also will include independents Max Linn and Lisa Savage. Collins’ campaign did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the endorsement on Friday.