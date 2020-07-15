The Human Rights Campaign announced its opposition to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’s reelection bid, marking the first time that the country’s largest LGBTQ rights advocacy organization has declined to endorse her in favor of House Speaker Sara Gideon.

The endorsement of Gideon, Collins’ opponent, comes a day after Gideon easily won the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. It was first reported by The Washington Post. HRC President Alphonso David cited her 2018 vote to confirm U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which drew a massive challenge to Collins by national Democrats.

“We are fighting for our lives and the only way to advance LGBTQ equality through the United States Senate is to install a new pro-equality majority leader and replace [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell,” David said in a statement.

The endorsement loss comes despite Collins’s frequent support of LGBTQ issues in her 24-year Senate career, co-sponsoring legislation to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity that is stalled in the Senate.





Seen as a longtime moderate in a party that has swung sharply rightward, Collins was one of eight Senate Republicans to vote in 2010 to end the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy that banned openly gay men and women from serving. In 2014, she was the fourth Republican senator to state support for same-sex marriage.