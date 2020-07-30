The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another Mainer has died as 27 more cases of the coronavirus were reported on Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 3,888. Of those, 3,477 have been confirmed positive, while 411 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

The agency revised Wednesday’s cumulative total to 3,861, down from 3,866, meaning there was a net increase of 22 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.





The latest death involved a resident of Kennebec County, bringing the statewide death toll to 122. Information about that case wasn’t immediately available. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 386 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 11 people are currently hospitalized, with eight people in critical care and three on ventilators.

Meanwhile, nine more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,345. That means there are 421 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 409 on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“People struggling to pay rent due to the coronavirus pandemic could receive increased aid from the state starting next week, Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday. Mills said she’ll dedicate $5 million more from state coronavirus relief funds to double the amount of aid for which renters can qualify.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“Gov. Janet Mills’ administration said Thursday it is investing $1 million from its coronavirus relief fund to address the racial and ethnic disparities that have left people of color disproportionately exposed to the pandemic in a predominantly white state.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“Two Hancock County blueberry businesses now have confirmed outbreaks of the coronavirus after one was reported earlier this week at Hancock Foods and a second was reported Thursday at Merrill Blueberry Farms in Ellsworth.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“Coronavirus cases in Maine ticked up slightly over the past week after a period of extended decline, though the state has continued to expand testing with hospitalizations and rates of positive tests low and mostly flat.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

—“With Congress still at odds over a new stimulus package and a $600 weekly unemployment bonus set to expire on Friday, three Republican U.S. senators, including Maine’s Susan Collins, proposed a bill to partially continue that benefit.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“Former University of Maine professor Ed Brazee co-founded a company called BoomerTECH Adventures in 2015 with the goal of helping Mainers from the baby-boom generation get more comfortable with the internet and using the latest technology. Little did he know that in March 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic struck, his skills in teaching clients how to video chat or pay their bills online would become a crucial tool in helping people figure out how to navigate their new socially distant reality.” — Emily Burnham, BDN

—“New weekly jobless claims continued their steady decline last week from the dizzying heights seen in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. But that comes as tens of thousands of out-of-work Mainers face a sharp drop in jobless benefits next week.” — Christopher Burns, BDN

As of Thursday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 4,476,335 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 151,674 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.