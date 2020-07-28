The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at Hancock Foods, a firm in the town of Hancock that processes and packages blueberries.

The outbreak was reported Tuesday by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said that there have been 5 cases detected at Hancock Foods, which is located in the Washington Junction neighborhood, just east of the Ellsworth city line.





Shah said additional testing is underway and social support services are being offered to employees. The people who tested positive at Hancock Foods “were identified as part of a proactive series of testing measures undertaken at the facility to identify cases,” Shah said.

Hancock Foods is owned by Allen’s Blueberry Freezer, based in Ellsworth. Attempts to contact Allen’s officials Tuesday afternoon were unsuccessful.

The outbreak at Hancock Foods was one of three new coronavirus outbreaks the Maine CDC reported Tuesday.

One of those outbreaks was at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where 12 cases — 10 among staff and two among patients — were reported. The Maine CDC is still investigating that outbreak, but it appears that a patient introduced the coronavirus to the facility before it spread, Shah said.

The other outbreak, of three cases, was reported at Sappi’s paper mill in Westbrook.

The state has seen more outbreaks of the coronavirus at workplaces in recent weeks as Maine’s economy has gradually reopened. Earlier in the pandemic, outbreaks at nursing homes and group homes where people with intellectual disabilities live were more common.

This story will be updated.