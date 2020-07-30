The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Additionally, another three workers have tested positive for the virus at Hancock Foods, a blueberry processing and packaging business in the town of Hancock. That outbreak was first reported on Tuesday, and the additional cases there bring the total number of infected workers to eight.





On Tuesday, Kim Allen, an official with the company said the five initial infections were in migrant workers who were tested as a precautionary measure before they began work and interacted with other employees.

During a news conference on Thursday, Shah declined to say whether the other workers who have tested positive at both businesses are migrant workers.

But he credited the Maine Mobile Health Program, an organization that provides health care to the state’s seasonal farmworkers, with helping to quickly test workers when they arrive from out-of-state so that they can know whether to stay isolated to prevent others from catching the infection.

“It’s important to note that the results I’ve mentioned from Tuesday as well as today are the results of proactive testing, not reactive testing,” Shah said.

While Maine generally does not include new, confirmed coronavirus infections in the state’s official count when individuals are from out-of-state, it would include those numbers in the state’s count if a migrant worker listed their state-of-residence as Maine, as many of them do, Shah said. The state does separately keep track of infections in people from out of state that have been confirmed here.

Even with these two new outbreaks, Hancock County has seen a low number of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. As of late Wednesday, the county had seen the fourth lowest rate of coronavirus infections in the state, according to Maine CDC data. The county had recorded 27 cases, one death and two hospitalizations.

Coronavirus infections among migrant workers, however, have been common throughout the pandemic as they have gradually moved north to tend to different crops.