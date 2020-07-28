This story will be updated.

HARPSWELL, Maine — The New York City woman who was killed in the first fatal shark attack in Maine and had a second home on Bailey Island was remembered on Tuesday as a “very charming woman.”

Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City was swimming in Mackerel Cove off Bailey Island in Harpswell on Monday when she was fatally attacked, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources. Kayakers brought her to shore near White Sails Lane, where she died.

Holowach and her husband had a home near the cove on Elden Point Road, according to town assessment records. State Rep. Jay McCreight, D-Harpswell, said she knew Holowach as they were members of a book group that meets regularly at the Orr’s Island Library.





McCreight remembered conversations with Holowach about the differences between New York City and Maine and said she was struck by the shark attack victim’s “friendliness and openness,” adding she was an instantly “likable person” who loved Maine.

“She was a very charming woman, lovely,” McCreight said.

It marks the first fatal shark attack in Maine, though sharks have been sighted off the coast before. In 2010, a shark attacked a Down East diver in Broad Cove. The man used his underwater camera to fight it off. In June 2019, a shark sighting near the Cape Neddick Lighthouse in York prompted local officials to issue advisories for town beaches as a precaution.

James Sulikowski, a professor of marine science at the University of New England, told CBS affiliate WGME that sharks are appearing more often off the Maine coast as they move north from Cape Cod in search of food.

In response to Holowach’s death, swimming is being restricted to shallow water off Popham Beach State Park in Phippsburg and Reid State Park in Georgetown, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, which manages state parks, said Tuesday.

Swimming will only be allowed in waist-deep water. Both parks are just up the coast from where Holowach was attacked.

BDN writer Michael Shepherd contributed to this report.