After a deadly shark attack on Monday in Harpswell, swimming is being restricted in two state parks on Maine’s midcoast.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said swimming is being restricted to waist-deep or more shallow water at Popham Beach State Park in Phippsburg and Reid State Park in Georgetown.

Officials also said Fox Islands is off limits. Fox Islands is off the coast of Phippsburg.

Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City was swimming in Mackerel Cove off Bailey Island in Harpswell on Monday when she was fatally attacked. Holowach was identified on Tuesday morning.





Kayakers nearby brought her to shore near White Sails Lane, where she died.

It marks the first fatal shark attack in Maine in recent history, though sharks have been sighted off the coast before.

In 2010, a shark attacked a Down East diver in Broad Cove. The man used his underwater camera to fight it off. In June 2019, a shark sighting near the Cape Neddick Lighthouse in York prompted local officials to issue advisories for the town’s beaches as a cautionary measure.

The Maine Marine Patrol is warning swimmers and boaters to use caution in the area and to stay away from schools of fish and seals.

BDN writer Christopher Burns contributed to this report.