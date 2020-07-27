This story will be updated.

PORTLAND, Maine — Officials are investigating reports of a possible shark attack after a swimmer was injured Monday afternoon in Mackerel Cove off Bailey Island, near Harpswell.

Kayakers helped take the injured woman to shore, where they were met by responders from Harpswell EMS squad, according reports from News Center Maine.





Her condition is unknown.

“We have never heard a ‘mayday’ over our radio in all of our hours out on the water, but heard today a ‘pan-pan’ which means urgent, but not yet vessel or life-threatening,” said Stacey Guth, of Portland, who was aboard the vessel Stinkpot nearby when she heard the distress call come through. “It was for a possible shark attack not far from where we were.”

Guth’s partner, David Rowe of Portland, who also was onboard the boat said the distress call was canceled about 40 minutes later.

Reports of the shark have not been confirmed, but attacks are very rare.

The International Shark Attack File investigated 140 alleged shark-human interactions worldwide in 2019 — 64 of those were unprovoked, according to the agency.

Shark sightings have become more common in Maine as ocean waters warm and sharks migrate up the New England coast.

In June 2019, a shark sighting near the Cape Neddick Lighthouse in York prompted local officials to issue advisories for the town’s beaches as a cautionary measure.