A great white shark was responsible for Monday’s fatal attack in Harpswell.

A tooth fragment from a great white shark was recovered after Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City was attacked while swimming in Mackerel Cove off Bailey Island about 3:26 p.m., Patrick Keliher, the commissioner of the Maine Department of Resources, told reporters during a Tuesday press conference.

Keliher called the attack “a highly unusual event.” But he said that great white sharks aren’t “something new,” with recorded sightings in the Gulf of Maine going back into the 1800s.

The Maine coast is at the northern edge of the great white shark’s range, but the fish are not commonly spotted off Maine. There are two to three sightings of great white sharks off the Maine coast each summer, according to the National Oceanographic Data Center, with recent sightings near a popular Kennebunkport beach in 2019, near Stratton Island off Old Orchard Beach in 2018 and near Wells in 2017.





But a warming Gulf of Maine has led scientists to believe such sightings could become more common in coming years.

“If I was a betting person, I would suspect that in the next three or four years, or maybe sooner, there’s going to be a greater presence of these sharks up here,” University of New England marine scientist James Sulikowski told the Associated Press in late 2017. “Whether our area is sort of a stop-over and they spend a couple days here or a couple months is what we’re trying to figure out.”

Sulikowski told CBS affiliate WGME on Monday that sharks are appearing more often as they move north from Cape Cod in search of food.

The attack was the first recorded in Maine and third in New England since 1936.