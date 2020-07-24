The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 26 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Maine, health officials said Friday.

Friday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases reported in Maine to 3,757. Of those, 3,357 have been confirmed positive, while 400 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Thursday’s cumulative total to 3,731, down from 3,737, meaning there was a net increase of 20 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.





No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 118. Nearly all deaths have been Mainers over age 60.

So far, 378 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 12 people are currently hospitalized, with nine in critical care and three on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 20 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,259. That means there are 380 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is unchanged from Thursday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“In January, we surveyed readers on the political issues they cared about most going into the election year of 2020. Now, we’re asking again after the coronavirus upended the Maine economy and most of our lives.” — Michael Shepherd, BDN

—“State and local coronavirus aid is left out of a new pandemic relief package floated by Republicans in the U.S. Senate, but Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said on Friday she is hopeful it will be included in a final measure.” — David Marino Jr. and Michael Shepherd, BDN

—“A water district in Maine is collecting sewage samples for testing to determine the prevalence of the coronavirus based on what’s being flushed down the toilet.” — The Associated Press

—“A bedroom community outside Portland is now the town with the highest rate of coronavirus cases in the state, more than a month after the state began releasing town-by-town coronavirus case data. Falmouth, with about 12,500 residents, had recorded 152 cases of the coronavirus as of July 12, translating into about 12 cases for every 1,000 residents.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

As of Friday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 4,097,270 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 145,063 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.