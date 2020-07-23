The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

In January, we surveyed readers on the political issues they cared about most going into the election year of 2020. Now, we’re asking again after the coronavirus upended the Maine economy and most of our lives.

The exercise is part of our work to implement a “citizens agenda” model of election coverage, seeking input from readers on the topics they are interested in and focusing coverage on those topics. In our first survey, we measured responses to 14 different policy areas and found readers were most interested in health care, corruption or ethics, and the economy.

We used those responses to inform policy-focused voter guides to the Democratic presidential race in March and July primaries for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination and the Republican nomination in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.





But the world has changed a lot since then and we are now pivoting to a general election, where we want to engage candidates on the priorities of all voters. We will report back on the results. Please take our survey below to contribute to this coverage. We will never print your name or contact you without permission.